Gujarat leads across nation in establishing solar rooftop plants

Gandhinagar: The State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani is committed to make Gujarat a hub of clean green energy with maximum production and utilization of solar energy. As a result of this commitment, Gujarat has been ranked first in the country in setting up solar rooftop plants.

Gujarat has also achieved remarkable achievement by installing 208 MW plants from this 55630 solar rooftop system in a short span of only nine months. According to the website reports of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), by May 31, 2020, a total of 558.17 MW solar rooftop plants have been set up in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi has set a target of generating 1.75 lakh MW of solar energy in the country by 2022 with a commitment to increase the use of pollution free clean energy in India. Gujarat is ready to take the lead in fulfilling this resolution of the Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Shri Vijaybhai Rupani has announced “Surya Gujarat” Solar Rooftop Scheme to ensure maximum utilization of solar energy for household consumption in the state and aims to cover 8 lakh residential consumers under this scheme by 2022.

By increasing the subsidy amount of this scheme, the government gives 40 per cent of the fixed price up to 3 KW, and 30 per cent subsidy for 5 KW up to 10 KW system. For this purpose, the state government has also made a provision of Rs 912 crore in the latest budget of 2020-21.

The additional electricity generated from such a solar rooftop system and after domestic use is purchased by the power distribution company at a cost of Rs.2.25/-. As a result of the activism of the state government, Gujarat Energy Development Corporation and other power distribution companies have received more than 1.28 lakh applications for solar rooftop under “Surya Gujarat” scheme through the online portal by June 19, 2020.

It is pertinent to point out here that after Gujarat, Rajasthan is second with 266.82 mega watts, Maharashtra is third with 245.50 mega watts, Karnataka is fourth with 232.77 mega watts, Delhi is fifth with 156.20 mega watts, Tamil Nadu is sixth with 156 mega watts, Uttar Pradesh is seventh with 146.10 mega watts, Haryana is eighth with 121.34 mega watts, Punjab is ninth with 118.52 mega watts and Telangana ranks tenth with 118.22 mega watts in installing solar rooftop plants.

