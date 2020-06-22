Bhubaneswar: During the current pandemic COVID-19 period, Odisha Library Academy (OLA) continues to host its 6th consecutive Webinar Series, which has an increasing impact on education in Library and Information Science. To assist professionals in the Libraries/ Information Centers/ Museums, Odisha Library Academy holds regular webinars and webcasts to address various professional topics on current trends practices for smooth functioning of Libraries/ Information Centers/ Museums across the country.

A part of Odisha Library Academy Study Circle, OLA has successively conducted five consecutive webinars after the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the world and discussed a variety of topics like Intellectual Property Management, KOHA (new release version 20.05) – Open Source Technology, Research Data Management, Metrics to Altmerics and SOPs/Protocols during COVID-19 by renowned experts across the globe.

OLA hosted its 6th webinar series on June 20, 2020 (Saturday) at 7:00 pm (9:30 am ETD USA) on the theme, “Strategic Library Reopening in a Pandemic World.” Stephen Abram, Executive Director of the Public Libraries Federation of Ontario, Canada was the theme’s chief speaker. Mr. Abram shared his insights and other tips and tricks in this pandemic era to handle the Libraries / Information Centers / Museums. As per him staff and user safety is the first priority and we need to know our values of person and organisation. Have a positive attitude, in this setting, there is not one goal, and we need to establish comfort with uncertainty, develop a better new normal. He voiced that there is not a digital physical lockdown. Culture always trumps strategy.

Dr. Banambar Sahoo, President OLA presided the webinar as Chair Person and Dr. Nurshingh Dash along with Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda organized the event. For host the session technical support was provided by Dr. Satya Ranjan Sahu, Mr. Basanta Kumar Das and Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra as Webinar System Administrators. More than 400 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries and Information Centers. The session ended with vote of thanks by Dr. Pragyan Das. General Secretary of Odisha Library Academy, Dr. Basudev Mohanty informed to the media houses that the 7th webinar will be held on 27th June 2020.

