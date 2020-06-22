Large scale campaign for corona testing should be conducted across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal : The Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that district wise wide scale campaign of corona testing will be conducted in the state. Under the campaign intensive survey will be conducted in each district to identify each and every corona patient. The pace of corona infection is declining continuously in the state, now we have to eradicate it completely, he added.

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the situation of corona and arrangements in the state through video conferencing at Mantralaya. The Minister for Health Dr. Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri and Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman were present at the video conferencing.

M.P. ranks 13 in infection

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the doubling rate of Corona has become 50 days in the state, whereas the doubling rate of the country is 19.6 days. The Corona growth rate of the state is 1.40 to that of country’s growth rate of 3.58. Madhya Pradesh now stood at 13th position in the country.

Recovery rate is 76.3 percent

The Chief Minister informed that the recovery rate of Madhya Pradesh has reached 76.3 percent in comparison of country’s recovery rate of 55.8 percent. New 175 corona patients have been found in the state, at the same time 200 patients went back home after the recovery. At present, the number of corona active cases has declined to 2342 in the state.

District In-charge Officers should tour districts

The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that Senior Officers, who have been made In-charge of the districts for corona monitoring should tour their respective districts and inspect the arrangements there. We have to stop corona infection under any circumstances.

Pay special attention to contact tracing

During the review of Bhind and Raisen Districts, the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that special attention should be paid to the contact tracing in order to curb corona infection. Testing of the first contact should be done compulsorily.

Need to pay more attention to Neemuch

In the review of Neemuch district, the Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that there is a need to pay more attention to Neemuch district especially in Jawad. Surveillance should be increased and each and every patient should be traced.

