GST promotes cooperative federalism and reduces corruption and tax evasion: Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais

Mumbai CGST & Central Excise Zone celebrated the 6th GST Day on 1st July, 2023. Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the event. Officers and staff from Mumbai CGST & Central Excise Zone, officers of Mumbai Customs, and Maharashtra State GST, as well as taxpayers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais expressed pride and honour in celebrating the 6th anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. He highlighted GST as a historic and revolutionary change in the country’s indirect tax system. He emphasized the need for GST to overcome the shortcomings of the old tax system, which had multiple taxes and complexities. Further, he praised GST for promoting cooperative federalism and reducing corruption and tax evasion. He also emphasized that the GST reflects the values and aspirations of the country and is a tax that powers the building of our New India. He noted that the GST Collections are buoyant and consistent and stated that the tax collection by the Mumbai GST zone has crossed Rs. 87,500 crores, and that of Maharashtra State GST has crossed Rs. 41,462 crores in 2022-23. In conclusion, He called for a commitment to making GST more efficient, effective, and equitable.

The Principal Chief Commissioner (CGST & Central Excise), Mumbai Zone, Shri Pramod Kumar Agrawal expressed that the GST day is a means to celebrate the 3Cs, i.e., commitment to taxpayers, cooperative federalism, compliance reduction. He emphasized that all the four business processes of GST, i.e., Registration, Return-filing, Payment, and Refund, have been completely digitised, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of GST being a Good and Simple Tax. He further mentioned that the officers of the GST have fulfilled the principles of Reform, Transform, and Perform. He also informed about the success of the recently held Grievance Redressal Committee Meeting.

The Chief Commissioner (Retired), Dr. D. K. Srinivas stated that the success of the GST is evident from the fact that various independent surveys have clearly shown that more than 90% of taxpayers are satisfied with the GST regime.

The Principal Commissioner Shri U. Niranjan highlighted how GST has facilitated the seamless movement of goods and services, reduced barriers to trade, and attracted domestic and foreign investments.

The Principal Commissioner Shri Nirmal Kumar Soren delivered the Vote of Thanks.

On the occasion, commendation certificates were also presented by Hon’ble Governor to 10 officers of the Central GST who have contributed to the successful implementation of the GST for their continued devotion and commitment to duty. The event also involved felicitation of major taxpayers from Mumbai Zone, which included Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India, in the GST category, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation from the Central Excise category.

Two taxpayers, namely, Ji Shoji India Pvt. Ltd. and Rajan Agro Green Foods Pvt ltd also received commendation from the MSME category.