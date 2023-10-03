Gramin Sambadik Kalyan Yojana launched (health card” Subidha” distributed to journalists)

Bhubaneswar : Gramin Sambadika Kalyan Yojana Launching Ceremony is held today at Diploma Engineers Auditorium on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.,organized by Organization of United Working Journalists, (OUWJ)

The prime objective of this welfare scheme is to provide health service facilities to such journalist communities, facing difficulties for the treatment of their parents and family members, not covered under any insurance schemes. The health service card named as SUBIDHA, being provided Hitech Medical College & hospital.So all over rural and urban area journalist concessional based facilities by producing this Subidha Card. initially at Bhubaneswar, which may be linked to other hospitals in different places. Sj. Bijay Kumar Pattanaik, the former Chief Secretary, Odisha, inaugurated this mega welfare event on the presence of Sj. Dr. Arabinda Dhali- MLA, Jayadev, Suresh Kumar Panigrahi, Managing Trustee of Hitech Hospital , Dr. Chandan Samantara, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Pabitra Mohan Samantaray- Advisor, Kishore Dwibedi- Chairmanof OUWJ, and Pravat Ranjan Biswal- Chairman Gramina Sambadika Kal;yan Yojana. All the guests addressed briefly for the initiation of this welfare scheme for journalist fraternities by the Union Office Bearers as well as the Service provider Dr. Tirupati Panigrahi, Chairman, Hitech Hospital.

President Sanjay Das briefed the welfare activities and the welfare services provided to our journalist friends starting from Corona period to till date, while Rajanikant Samantaray, Vice Chairman told this scheme is targeted to cover 10,000 journalists from all over Odisha. While General Secretary Hrushikesh Mohanty added the other welfare schemes and benefits to be supplemented to all journalists to show the strength and unity. About 150 journalists attended the programme are received the Health Cards from the guests. The success of the programme dedicated the team work of the journalists, reported by Gen. Secretary.