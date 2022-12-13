Gramin Agricultural Markets under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -III: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

The consolidation/upgradation of rural road network would facilitate easy and faster movement to and from GrAMs, Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals. Various independent impact evaluation studies were carried out on PMGSY roads. These studies have concluded that the scheme has had a positive impact on agriculture, health, education, urbanization and employment generation, etc. The construction/ upgradation of PMGSY roads has increased the share of crops transported to markets for sale. Farmers selling food grains traveled farther after the PMGSY roads were built, for better price of their crops.
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III was launched in the year 2019 for consolidation of 1,25,000 Km Through Routes and Major Rural Links connecting habitations, inter-alia, to Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), Higher Secondary Schools and Hospitals. Against the total target, 91371 km road length has already been sanctioned and 45,946 km completed as on 08th December 2022.
The details of the targets and progress under PMGSY-III, State/UT-wise are given below-
Targets and progress under PMGSY-III
Road length in Km
|S.No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Target Road length
|Sanctioned
|Road Length completed
|1.
|A&N Islands
|200
|0
|0
|2.
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,285
|2,314.38
|1,430
|3.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,375
|0
|0
|4.
|Assam
|4,325
|3,755.96
|2,325.97
|5.
|Bihar
|6,162.50
|6,000.67
|132.31
|6.
|Chhattisgarh
|5,612.50
|5,605.61
|5,514.86
|7.
|Goa
|62.5
|0
|0
|8.
|Gujarat
|3,012.50
|3,015.37
|1,794.93
|9.
|Haryana
|2,500
|2,496.33
|1,876.42
|10.
|Himachal Pradesh
|3,125
|440.18
|0
|11.
|Jammu And Kashmir
|1,750
|1,272.43
|0
|12.
|Jharkhand
|4,125
|979.35
|70.70
|13.
|Karnataka
|5,612.50
|5,377.63
|3,928.61
|14.
|Kerala
|1,425
|686.23
|61.32
|15.
|Ladakh
|500
|0
|0
|16.
|Madhya Pradesh
|12,362.50
|12,364.56
|8,865.93
|17.
|Maharashtra
|6,550
|2,925.92
|60.09
|18.
|Manipur
|812.50
|0
|0
|19.
|Meghalaya
|1,225
|0
|0
|20.
|Mizoram
|487.50
|0
|0
|21.
|Nagaland
|562.50
|0
|0
|22.
|Odisha
|9,400
|9,400.08
|3,385.45
|23.
|Punjab
|3,362.50
|2,083.99
|619.98
|24.
|Puducherry
|125
|0
|0
|25.
|Rajasthan
|8,662.50
|6,156.45
|5,519.06
|26.
|Sikkim
|287.50
|0
|0
|27.
|Tamilnadu
|7,375
|4,448.53
|3,010.25
|28.
|Telangana
|2,427.50
|2,395.84
|1,066.42
|29.
|Tripura
|775
|231.64
|0
|30.
|Uttar Pradesh
|18,937.50
|18,563.01
|6,283.53
|31.
|Uttarakhand
|2,287.50
|0
|0
|32.
|West Bengal
|6,287.50
|857.25
|0
|Total
|1,25,000
|91,371.41
|45,945.83
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.