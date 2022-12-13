Countrywide Campaign under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission

New Delhi : A social mobilization campaign was organised from 7th September to 20th September, 2022 in order to expedite the process of social mobilization for bringing left out eligible rural poor households into Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the SHG fold of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). Later, on request of State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), the campaign period was expanded till 30th September, 2022. During this campaign 16,25,286 households were mobilized into 1,29,493 SHGs.

The success of the campaign was reviewed by the Ministry of Rural Development and it was found out that the campaign has given a definite push and expedited the mobilization of the left out rural women into SHGs. The average monthly mobilization of the rural women into SHGs during the current Financial Year up to August, 2022 was 5, 61,272 and during the campaign period of less than one month, 16,25,286 rural women were brought under the SHG network under the Mission.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.