Dues Pending under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi : As per Section 6(1) of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), the Central Government may by notification specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries. Accordingly, the Ministry of Rural Development notifies Mahatma Gandhi NREGA wage rate every financial year for States/UTs. To compensate the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA workers against inflation, the Ministry of Rural Development revises the wage rate every financial year based on change in Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL). The wage rate is made applicable from 1st April of each financial year. However each State/UT can provide wage over and above the wage rate notified by the Central Government.

State/UT wise details of pending liabilities for material component under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) in the current financial year 2022-23 (as on 30.11.2022) is as follows-

State/UT wise details of pending liabilities for material component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS in the financial year 2022-23 (as on 30.11.2022) Sl. No. State/UT Material liabilities (Rs. in crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 653.38 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 3 Assam 0.00 4 Bihar 184.27 5 Chhattisgarh 0.00 6 Goa 0.03 7 Gujarat 0.00 8 Haryana 25.67 9 Himachal Pradesh 0.00 10 Jammu and Kashmir 15.52 11 Jharkhand 58.91 12 Karnataka 540.66 13 Kerala 101.19 14 Madhya Pradesh 304.83 15 Maharashtra 175.72 16 Manipur 55.70 17 Meghalaya 56.47 18 Mizoram 0.00 19 Nagaland 69.62 20 Odisha 112.26 21 Punjab 0.00 22 Rajasthan 184.61 23 Sikkim 2.34 24 Tamil Nadu 0.00 25 Telangana 174.71 26 Tripura 0.00 27 Uttar Pradesh 0.00 28 Uttarakhand 30.87 29 West Bengal 457.06 30 Andaman & Nicobar 3.61 31 Lakshadweep 0.00 32 Puducherry 0.00 33 Ladakh 0.00 34 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 0.00 Total 3,207.43

State/UT-wise details of pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS (as on 30.11.2022) are given below-

State/UT-wise details of pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS (as on 30.11.2022). S. No. State/UT Wage liabilities (Rs. In crore) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 7.84 2 Assam 196.11 3 Haryana 8.80 4 Jharkhand 162.52 5 Karnataka 45.08 6 Kerala 456.20 7 Ladakh 4.72 8 Madhya Pradesh 83.32 9 Mizoram 42.89 10 Nagaland 183.55 11 Rajasthan 108.80 12 Tamil Nadu 210.74 13 Telangana 139.77 14 Uttar Pradesh 52.48 15 Puducherry 0.34 16 West Bengal 2744.76 Total 4,447.92

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.