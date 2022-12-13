Dues Pending under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme : Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

New Delhi : As per Section 6(1) of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), the Central Government may by notification specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries. Accordingly, the Ministry of Rural Development notifies Mahatma Gandhi NREGA wage rate every financial year for States/UTs. To compensate the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA workers against inflation, the Ministry of Rural Development revises the wage rate every financial year based on change in Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL). The wage rate is made applicable from 1st April of each financial year. However each State/UT can provide wage over and above the wage rate notified by the Central Government.
State/UT wise details of pending liabilities for material component under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) in the current financial year 2022-23 (as on 30.11.2022) is as follows-
|State/UT wise details of pending liabilities for material component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS in the financial year 2022-23 (as on 30.11.2022)
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Material liabilities
(Rs. in crore)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|653.38
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.00
|3
|Assam
|0.00
|4
|Bihar
|184.27
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|0.00
|6
|Goa
|0.03
|7
|Gujarat
|0.00
|8
|Haryana
|25.67
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0.00
|10
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15.52
|11
|Jharkhand
|58.91
|12
|Karnataka
|540.66
|13
|Kerala
|101.19
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|304.83
|15
|Maharashtra
|175.72
|16
|Manipur
|55.70
|17
|Meghalaya
|56.47
|18
|Mizoram
|0.00
|19
|Nagaland
|69.62
|20
|Odisha
|112.26
|21
|Punjab
|0.00
|22
|Rajasthan
|184.61
|23
|Sikkim
|2.34
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|0.00
|25
|Telangana
|174.71
|26
|Tripura
|0.00
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|0.00
|28
|Uttarakhand
|30.87
|29
|West Bengal
|457.06
|30
|Andaman & Nicobar
|3.61
|31
|Lakshadweep
|0.00
|32
|Puducherry
|0.00
|33
|Ladakh
|0.00
|34
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu
|0.00
|Total
|3,207.43
State/UT-wise details of pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS (as on 30.11.2022) are given below-
|State/UT-wise details of pending liabilities for wage component under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS (as on 30.11.2022).
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Wage liabilities (Rs. In crore)
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7.84
|2
|Assam
|196.11
|3
|Haryana
|8.80
|4
|Jharkhand
|162.52
|5
|Karnataka
|45.08
|6
|Kerala
|456.20
|7
|Ladakh
|4.72
|8
|Madhya Pradesh
|83.32
|9
|Mizoram
|42.89
|10
|Nagaland
|183.55
|11
|Rajasthan
|108.80
|12
|Tamil Nadu
|210.74
|13
|Telangana
|139.77
|14
|Uttar Pradesh
|52.48
|15
|Puducherry
|0.34
|16
|West Bengal
|2744.76
|Total
|4,447.92
This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.