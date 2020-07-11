Govt will work to provide single window clearance for film shooting in India says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry & Railways, Govt of India today said that the government will work to provide a single window clearance for film shootings in the country and urged FICCI along with other associations to help in devising a mechanism.

Addressing the valedictory session of FICCI FRAMES 2020 on ‘Putting COVID Behind Us: The Way Forward’, Mr Goyal said, “I would like you to think out-of-the-box, bring innovation. We can get everybody on board, simplify the process with a single form and one fees could be done. My Ministry along with I&B Ministry will be happy to take it up. We are doing this for other industries and would love to do it for you too.”

In order to attract more foreign companies and promote domestic film shooting, Mr Goyal said, “I will be talking to the states and within the government to ensure attracting more film making in India so that they don’t go to any other international place which will also improve our tourism sector. We all have to work together.”

Enumerating the benefits of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna, Mr Goyal said that it is not about closing our doors, but opening the doors to greater global engagement from a position of strength, confidence, from a position where we negotiate on equal terms. “It is for a position where we ensure the safety and security of all stakeholders is equally well taken care of in the industry,” he said.

Highlighting the challenges and opportunities posed by COVID-19, he said that it is important that industry leaders use this opportunity to prepare the country and the industry for a post COVID world. “The world is adapting to the new way of working and to stay ahead, you need to think out-of-the-box, innovate, reimagine and redesign the framework of business and reinventing the future is going to determine the success of the industry,” Mr Goyal added.

He further said that we have to be bold, engage and adapt to the ways of new working, and we have to emerge as an innovative and resilient sector. “Just like AI is for Artificial Intelligence, it could stand for Aspirational India and it could also stand for a country which wishes to see animation and innovation coming into the industry. Let us look at bringing the country back to normalcy and bring back economic activity and industry into normal operations,” added Mr Goyal.

Mr Goyal further said that India can become a global leader in the film industry, and we need to take it beyond the boundaries of India. The government will ensure that industry should not suffer in any other country. “If any country is creating roadblocks for Indian films to be shown there, then India will reciprocate and not allow that country to display their entertainment products in our country. India will work with reciprocity and we will engage with a position of strength and get a fair deal for all our industry,” he added.

Dr Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said, “As a recognition of the growing M&E global footprint, the Government of India has also designated audio-visual services as a Champion Sector for exports in 2018 which is in sync with our vision of India as a Vishwaguru. We have evolved in terms of technology and capability in all new-age arts, be it animation, visual effects or gaming.”

Mr Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and MD, Roy Kapur Films and President, Producers Guild of India emphasized on the need for self-regulation in the sector. “We should look at self-regulation for the sector to thrive.”

Mr Daggubati Suresh Babu, Leading Telugu Film Producer, Distributor, Exhibitor and Studio Owner urged the government to provide more support to the industry when the industry restarts.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, delivered the vote of thanks.

Related

comments