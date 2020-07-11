Odisha: Jagatsinghpur administration prohibits entry of travelers from neighboring districts

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: To contain the spread of Covid-19 the Jagatsinghpur administration has imposed a ban entry of travelers from neighboring districts, moreover advised people of district to curtail tour to these districts where Corona spreading at peak. In a video message on Saturday collector S K Mohapatra appealed denizens adhering administration instructions to check community spreading.

Any person visiting Jagatsinghpur from its adjacent districts as Cuttack, Puri, Kendrapada and Bhubaneswar would be put on 14 days quarantine as these districts have been reported verge of community spreading in past two weeks. On turn people of Jagatsinghpur have been serving in either private and government sectors should curtail to travel these districts, are be allowed to move suffering emergency after getting permission from civil administration.

Furthermore collector Mohapatra appealed people not to visit government offices frequently, as civil administration has introduced E office process across district the people are opened to use social media lodging their grievance and official works.

With 388 cases of coronavirus, 298 discharged from hospital after treatment carrying zero causality as on Saturday, so district corona disease recovery rate is quite satisfactory than other districts, mainly our affected people have been identified from quarantine centers and TMCs functioning across district, as result collector requested people to adhere lock down and Unlock 2-0 norms strictly to check Corona scattering in district, collector added in video message.

