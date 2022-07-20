Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates Himachal Chapter of DACC at HPU

New Delhi : The Governor was speaking during an awareness program and launching of the state chapter of Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce (DACC) at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, today.

He said that Baba Saheb worked for the welfare of every section and his thoughts were for mankind. He added that he had endured a lot of torture in life but for that he blamed the circumstances and not anyone else. He said that he was a social reformer who exposed the evils of society. He said that the thoughts given by Baba Saheb were inspirational and their thoughts could not be kept in bounds. Anyone could simulate him, he added.

The Governor said that today’s youth have to be educated in such a way that instead of job seekers they could become job givers. We could find the answer to this in the Himachal Chapter of DACC. Our education should also move in that direction where youth could become job creators, he added. He said that the National Education Policy was also emphasizing on this. He also stressed the need to create entrepreneurship in the State.

The Governor released a concept of the Himachal Chapter of DACC on the occasion.

On the occasion, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission Virendra Kashyap while recalling the old memories of HP University Shimla, said that the University has come a long way of development. He said that students from far flung areas and rural backgrounds of the State came here to study after a lot of struggle. He said that Himachal Pradesh has a cordial environment among communities as compared to other States.

Member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Anju Bala said that in the present context, the Central and State Governments have implemented many welfare schemes which need to be brought on the ground. Emphasizing on the spread of education, she said that the aim of education was not limited to getting a job but there was a need to move towards entrepreneurship as well.

Director General, Dr. Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal expressed his gratitude to the Governor and the University for establishing the Himachal Chapter. He said that the objective of DACC was to promote entrepreneurship development in every district of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla Dr. Sat Prakash Bansal welcomed the Governor and said that by establishing Himachal Chapter of DACC in the University would help in fulfilling Dr. Ambedkar’s mission of social justice, upliftment of the poor and would get economic reforms.

Nodal Officer of DACC Prof. Shyam Lal Kaushal presented a vote of thanks.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Jyoti Prakash, Dean Studies Prof. Kulbhushan Chandel, Registrar Balwan Chand and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.