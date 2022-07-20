Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flag off Blood Donation Van

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today flagged off 3 Couch Blood Donation Van from Raj Bhavan. It is for the first time in Himachal Pradesh, a bus-like blood donation van has been arranged with comprehensive facilities for blood donation through the State Red Cross Society. This van has been made available to the State Red Cross through the Indian Red Cross Society. It will be working under blood bank Nalagarh run by the State Red Cross in Solan district and will collect blood at the regional level and make it available to the blood banks.

On the occasion, Dr. Mukta Rastogi, Block Medical Officer, Nalagarh received the Van from the Governor.

Facilities like donor registration counter, 3 donor couch, 1 donor bed, donor resting sofa, donor refreshment pantry, blood bag refrigerator and equipment storage cabinet have been provided in this van. Engine driven air conditioner, split unit air conditioner for back power, generator inverter, public address system, cylinders with accessories, LED roof lights, coach fans, storage facilities etc. are provided.

Member, National Management Committee of Indian Red Cross Society and Chairperson, State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section Dr. Sadhna Thakur, Secretary to the Governor and General Secretary of State Red Cross Rajesh Sharma, Secretary, State Red Cross Sajeev Kumar and other officers were also present on the occasion.