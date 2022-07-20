CM Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurates EVM and VVPAT Warehouse at Bilaspur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually inaugurated EVM and VVPAT Warehouse, Bilaspur from Shimla today constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.92 crore of which foundation stone was laid in the year 2020 and had been completed in a record time period.

Chief Minister said that EVM warehouses were being set up in all the districts of the State so that EVM and VVPAT machines can be kept together at one place with specific norms.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking up the issue of constructing EVM and VVPAT warehouses with the Election Commission of India which would not only ensure foolproof security of machines but also facilitate in completion of the election process fairly.

Chief Minister said that earlier the EVMs and VVPAT machines were kept in the Government Colleges or schools premises and in that situation, security related arrangements have to be made for these machines. He said that this led to prolonged use of the rooms of the educational institutions resulting in suffering of student’s studies.

Jai Ram Thakur said that unparalleled development was being ensured in every area and sector of the State. He said that various welfare schemes had been initiated by the State Government for upliftment of the people with special focus on vulnerable and underprivileged sections of the society.

Chief Minister said that 75 events were being organized in the State to celebrate the completion of 75 years of the existence of Himachal Pradesh. He said that this would go a long way in depicting the progress the State had witnessed during these years.

A presentation on salient features of EVM and VVPAT warehouse, Bilaspur was also made on the occasion.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rajinder Garg, MLAs Subhash Thakur and J.R. Katwal and Vice Chairman State Disaster Management Authority Randhir Sharma were present at Bilaspur during the event.

.0.