New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel was called on by Consulate General of Canada in India Sushri Diedrah Kelly at Raj Bhavan today.

Governor Shri Patel welcomed the Consulate General of Canada Sushri Kelly with a shawl, shrifal and memento. Governor Shri Patel was felicitated by Consulate General Sushri Diedrah Kelly by presenting the book titled “The Indigenous Art Collection.”