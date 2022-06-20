Madhya Pradesh Ranji team will be rewarded and honored Congratulations for reaching the finals by performing brilliantly Chief Minister Shri Chouhan boosts morale of players of Madhya Pradesh Ranji team

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated the cricket team of Madhya Pradesh for winning the Ranji Trophy final. Madhya Pradesh will face Mumbai in the final match of Ranji Trophy starting from June 22. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today interacted with the players of Madhya Pradesh cricket team and boosted their morale by congratulating them for their victory in the semi-finals through video conferencing. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no work is impossible. Where there is a will, there has to be a way. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Ranji Trophy cricket players would be honored with an invitation to the Chief Minister’s residence. The Chief Minister interacted with the captain of the Madhya Pradesh team, Mr. Aditya Srivastava and other players.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the team of Madhya Pradesh has reached the finals by being unbeatable. May the team of Madhya Pradesh continue to perform brilliantly. Victory in the semi-finals is a stage, not a destination. The people of Madhya Pradesh are waiting for the final match. He is congratulating the team on behalf of the people of the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the players that don’t look back, you will definitely get success. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that “I congratulate you all from my heart. I always remember the words of Swami Vivekananda, he encourages the youth.” Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Madhya Pradesh team should continue the tradition of glorious victory. You guys be tension free. Play with enthusiasm. When any team wins, that victory is the victory of the overall team. You all play and win. The players will be awarded and felicitated at the Chief Minister’s residence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also discussed with the coach and former Ranji player Shri Chandrakant Pandit and appreciated the efforts being made by him for guiding the team. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan praised the special performance of players Himanshu Mantri, Kumar Karthikeya and Rajat Patidar in the semi-finals and other matches.

Madhya Pradesh Ranji team coach Chandrakant Pandit said that the morale of the players of Madhya Pradesh team has definitely increased after discussions with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Team players are also practicing. We will try our best to win the final match.

date wise winning streak

Madhya Pradesh has played five matches so far in this season, out of which it has won 4 matches. One match was drawn. In the first match on 17 February, Madhya Pradesh won by defeating Gujarat by 106 runs. After this, on 24 February, they defeated Meghalaya by an innings and 301 runs and won. The third match took place on 3 March against Kerala, which resulted in a draw. The fourth match was played on June 6 with Punjab, in which Madhya Pradesh won by 10 wickets. The fifth match was played on 14 June against West Bengal, in which Madhya Pradesh won by 174 runs. Now the final match will be played between the team of Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai from June 22. After the year 1999, the team of Madhya Pradesh has reached the final of Ranji Trophy this year. Madhya Pradesh was the runner up that year.