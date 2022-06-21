Governor Mangubhai Patel attends yoga programme Mass Yoga held at Raj Bhavan on International Yoga Day

New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel participated in the Yoga programme held at Raj Bhavan on the 8th International Yoga Day. He watched the live telecast of the speech of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Mysore Palace and the speech of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Governor Shri Patel collectively participated in the yogic practices of Asana, Pranayama and Meditation. Along with the governor, about 200 people collectively performed Greeva Chalan, Skandh Sanchalan, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Katichakrasana, Dandasana, Vajrasana, Titli Asana, Ushtrasana, Shashankasana, Uttanamandukasana, Vakrasana, Makarasana, Setubandh Asana, Uttanpadasana, Pawanmuktasana and Shavasana. After the asanas, pranayama like Kapalbhati, Nadi Shodhana, Anulom-Vilom, Sheetali, Ujjayi, Bhramari, Udgeeth etc. were performed. The mass yoga programme was punctuated with meditation, clapping and laughing therapy. It was conducted by Yoga Guru Shri Rajiv Jain Trilok.

Principal Secretary to Governor Shri DP Ahuja along with officials, employees, family members of Raj Bhavan and school children and teachers of Primary Middle School Kumharpura also participated.