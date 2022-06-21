Yoga energy will give direction to world health – PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced to set up a Yoga Commission in the state at a state level programme on the 8th International Day of Yoga held under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Shri Chouhan said that yoga training would be imparted in the schools of the state to make yoga an integral part of life for which Yoga teachers will also be recruited. Necessary arrangements will also be established so that people can practice simple yoga regularly at home. The cooperation of Yoga seekers will be taken from organizations like International Yoga Institute, Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Isha Yoga Foundation and Art of Living. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon all the people of the state to practice yoga daily. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a state level programme at his residence on the 8th International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, addressed the International Yoga Day programme on the theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’ from Mysore Palace, Karnataka. He said that yoga energy will give direction to world health. Yoga, derived from the tradition of Indian culture and spirituality, is today becoming the basis of global cooperation. This will prove to be a means of keeping the human body healthy. International Yoga Day is a symbol of human vitality after the whole world has faced such a huge Corona pandemic. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Yoga is a source of peace for all of us. It is the medium of individual peace, peace for society, peace for nations and peace for the universe. Yoga paves the way for solution to all problems.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that the country is celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Today, in the 75th year of independence, Yoga programmes which are to be organized simultaneously at 75 historical places of the country will create cultural energy and consciousness. People from different countries of the world are joining yoga with sunrise and the movement of the Sun. A large number of people are practicing yoga with the first rays of the sun in different countries. In this way a ring of yoga is being formed around the whole earth. This is the ‘Cardinal Ring of Yoga’. These efforts are giving a wonderful inspiration to the whole world to balance health. Yoga is now becoming the ‘Way of Life’.

Prime Minister Shri Modi said that Yoga increases our efficiency. It is necessary that we do not take yoga as an additional work. We must adopt it as an integral part of life, it will make yoga a means to celebrate health, happiness and peace. Prime Minister Shri Modi said that youth are joining with new ideas in the field of Yoga. Prime Minister Shri Modi also informed about the Startup Challenge, Innovative Digital Exhibition and other innovations started by the Union Ministry of AYUSH.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Yoga is the most powerful way to stay healthy. One who is not physically fit, cannot achieve Atma-Parmatma. Yoga increases the ability to work and the tendency to work hard. Prime Minister Shri Modi, Baba Ramdev and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are living examples. They practice yoga daily and are constantly active for the welfare of mankind. Giving his own example, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he had suffered eight fractures in an accident in the year 1998. The practice of yoga and pranayama gave him health benefits and even today he is able to work continuously for 18 hours without any problem and fatigue. This is the result of practicing yoga daily.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to our physical condition and requirement, we must practice 40 to 45 minutes of yoga every day by making a list of yoga asanas. It was only as a result of continuous yoga and pranayama that Corona could not affect him much. He practices yoga, pranayama, meditation, feed cow with chapati and plants three saplings every day. This gives him the required energy, joy and positivity. While exhorting everyone to plant trees, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that only by planting trees, we will be able to save the earth from the risks of climate change and global warming.

Referring to the eight rules of yoga, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the students to maintain a regular routine, healthy diet and good conduct and behavior. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that junk food is injurious to health. We have to adopt the habit of taking a balanced diet, eating little less than hunger, taking food according to the season and taking balanced and satvik diet which is beneficial for the body. It is the basis of a happy and healthy life. He said that we consume food only for to be capable of doing our tasks and be successful in achieving our goals.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Yoga is a combination of body, mind, intellect and faith. Yoga connects the soul with the divine. Pranayama is the process of breathing through which we can control our breath and make it more useful for the body. The Yoga Se Nirog programme started in the second wave of Corona has proved to be helpful in the treatment of Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that discipline and determination are necessary for practicing yoga every day. Often the mind is lazy and we are not able to maintain the continuity of yoga. We have to be aware of this and continue practicing yoga and pranayama. This will give us a healthy body, sharp intellect, positivity and energy and we will be able to contribute in building an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the students performed various yoga activities as per the sequence shown in the short film, which included chalan kriya, Skandha Sanchalan, Skanda Chakra, Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Uttasana, Shashankasana, Uttanamandukasana, Vakrasana, Makrasana, Bhujangasana, Shalvasana, Setubandhasana, Uttanpadasana, Ardha Halasana, Pawan Muktasana, Shavasana, Kapal Bhati, Anulom-Vilom, Sheetali Pranayama, Bhramari and Dhyan activities.

Yoga seekers of Indian Yoga Organization like Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Isha Yoga Foundation, Art of Living, Bihar School of Yoga, Brahmakumari etc. also participated in the state level programme, along with students of schools and colleges of Bhopal. Officers including Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary AYUSH Shri Prateek Hajela also took part in the Yoga programme.