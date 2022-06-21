Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan congratulated on applying 12 crore doses Madhya Pradesh made health information platform paperless

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh has achieved the historic target in the campaign to introduce vaccine doses to prevent infection and epidemic in Kovid 19. A total of 12 crore doses have been administered to the people of the state. For this achievement, the citizens of the state, health workers, anganwadi workers, administrative staff and public representatives deserve congratulations.

Just as success was achieved through public participation in controlling corona in Madhya Pradesh, similarly the work of making people aware about getting the vaccine was also successful. Health workers performed their duty by visiting the designated centers as well as various public places and remote areas. Madhya Pradesh is continuously setting an example in the field of health and medicine.

health information platform paperless

Madhya Pradesh has made a significant contribution by making the health information platform paperless. Madhya Pradesh has taken an important step in realizing Prime Minister Shri Modi’s dream of Digital India. Madhya Pradesh has been honored for this achievement in the national level meeting of IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) in New Delhi. IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform) is being used to enhance control and prevention efforts by providing immediate inf