Government takes various steps to tackle drug smuggling at the border areas: Nityanand Rai

As per latest data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) pertaining to the year 2021, the State-wise and Drug-wise seizures under NDPS Act during the year 2019-2021 is at Annexure-I.

The Government has taken various steps to tackle drug smuggling at the border areas, some of them are detailed below:

Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and Assam Riffles have been empowered under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act for making interdiction of narcotic drugs. Detailed vulnerability mapping has been carried out along the border to strengthen surveillance by deploying additional Special Surveillance Equipments and other available resources in the vulnerable patches.

Surveillance equipment like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope, UAVs etc. are being used as force multipliers for effective area domination. In addition to that, Long-Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS), Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR) are also deployed. Integrated Surveillance technology equipped with CCTV/PTZ Cameras, IR sensors and infrared alarm with Command and Control system have also been installed at selected patches of the International Border.

Effective domination of the borders by carrying out round the clock surveillance of the border viz. patrolling, laying nakas, manning observations posts all along the International Borders.

Installation of Border Flood lights along border security fence to light up the area during hours of darkness. Special operations and joint operations with other agencies such as state police, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) etc. are being conducted along the borders.

Erection of Fence, Border Out Posts (BOPs), Border Flood Lights along the International Border and use of watercraft / boats and floating BOPs for domination of riverine areas of International Border.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.