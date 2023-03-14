Government initiates the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws: Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra

The Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in its 146th Report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the Criminal Justice System of the country. Earlier the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th Reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece meal amendments in respective Acts. With a view to make comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to provide affordable and speedy justice to all, create a people centric legal structure, the Government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws viz. Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 in consultation with all stakeholders.

A Committee had been constituted under the Chairpersonship of the Vice Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the Criminal laws. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from Governors, Chief Ministers of States, Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and Administrators of Union Territories, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Hon’ble Chief Justices of various High Courts, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of various States, various Universities/ Law Institutes and all Members of Parliament regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws. The Government is committed to bring out a comprehensive legislation taking into account the recommendations of the Committee and the suggestions received from all the stakeholders. The legislation of such laws is a complex and lengthy exercise given the spectrum of divergent views of stakeholders. The entire procedure is a long drawn out one and no time-limit can be fixed or given for this legislative process.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.