Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning would be leveraged to analyse data generated through smart meters to detect the theft cases – Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh

Line losses in electrical networks are predominantly due to ohmic (heat) loss. Illegal electricity connections and theft of power leads to commercial loss which affects the financial health of the distribution companies with consequential effects like poor quality of power. The Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss is one of the key indicators of DISCOMs performance, which includes impact of power theft also.

As per the ‘Report on Performance of Power Utilities’ for the years 2018-19 to 2020-21 published by Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses of distribution utilities during FY 2016-17 to FY 2020-21 are given below-

National Level Figures FY 2016-17 FY 2017-18 FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 AT&C Losses (%) 23.72 21.53 21.64 20.73 22.32 17*

*Provisional figures.

The State-wise and Utility-wise details of AT&C Losses are given at Annexure.

The pilferage of electricity is one of the several reasons for AT&C losses of the power distribution utilities. It is the prime responsibility of respective Distribution Utilities to take adequate measures to stop power theft. However, Govt. of India supplements the efforts of States/ distribution utilities by providing funding for the purpose under various schemes launched from time to time. Under RDSS Prepaid Smart meters including System metering are important interventions in reducing distribution losses in the Utilities and in facilitating automatic measurement of energy flows and energy accounting as well as auditing without any human intervention. Along with installation of prepaid Smart metering and the associated Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), System metering at Feeder and Distribution Transformer level with communicating feature would also be taken up to facilitate proper energy accounting every month for identification of defaulting consumers, theft prone pockets and high loss areas. Under the scheme, advanced ICT like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) would be leveraged to analyse data generated through smart meters to detect the theft cases and to prepare actionable MIS from system generated energy accounting reports so as to enable the DISCOMs to take informed decisions on power theft along with loss reduction.