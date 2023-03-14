National

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning would be leveraged to analyse data generated through smart meters to detect the theft cases – Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh

By Odisha Diary bureau

Line losses in electrical networks are predominantly due to ohmic (heat) loss. Illegal electricity connections and theft of power leads to commercial loss which affects the financial health of the distribution companies with consequential effects like poor quality of power. The Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) loss is one of the key indicators of DISCOMs performance, which includes impact of power theft also.

As per the ‘Report on Performance of Power Utilities’ for the years 2018-19 to 2020-21 published by Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses of distribution utilities during FY 2016-17 to FY 2020-21 are given below-

National Level Figures FY 2016-17 FY 2017-18 FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22
AT&C Losses (%) 23.72 21.53 21.64 20.73 22.32 17*

*Provisional figures.

The State-wise and Utility-wise details of AT&C Losses are given at Annexure.

The pilferage of electricity is one of the several reasons for AT&C losses of the power distribution utilitiesIt is the prime responsibility of respective Distribution Utilities to take adequate measures to stop power theft. However, Govt. of India supplements the efforts of States/ distribution utilities by providing funding for the purpose under various schemes launched from time to time. Under RDSS Prepaid Smart meters including System metering are important interventions in reducing distribution losses in the Utilities and in facilitating automatic measurement of energy flows and energy accounting as well as auditing without any human intervention. Along with installation of prepaid Smart metering and the associated Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), System metering at Feeder and Distribution Transformer level with communicating feature would also be taken up to facilitate proper energy accounting every month for identification of defaulting consumers, theft prone pockets and high loss areas. Under the scheme, advanced ICT like Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI/ML) would be leveraged to analyse data generated through smart meters to detect the theft cases and to prepare actionable MIS from system generated energy accounting reports so as to enable the DISCOMs to take informed decisions on power theft along with loss reduction.

Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Government of India have taken a policy decision to privatize the distribution functions in the Power Departments / Utilities in the Union Territories. This is an important policy decision of the Government, taken with the objectives of providing better services to consumers and improvement in operational and financial efficiency of Distribution sector which currently is beset with inefficiencies. This will also provide a model for emulation by other Utilities across the country.

Further, there are specific provisions in the Electricity Act, 2003 (Section 126 and Sections 135 to 140) relating to theft and unauthorized use of electricity, including stringent penal provisions and speedy trial for such offences by Special Courts (Part XV of the Electricity Act, 2003). As per Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, the distribution licensee shall arrange to display on its website feeder-wise outage data, efforts made for minimizing outages, prevention of theft or unauthorized use of electricity or tampering, distress or damage to electrical plant, electric lines or meter and results obtained during the year. Also, Tariff Policy 2016 envisages that in order to reduce theft of power, the distribution companies should have enabling feature like distribution SCADA with distribution management system and energy audit functions.

This information was given by the Minister of Power Sh. R.K. Singh in the Rajya Sabha Today.

ANNEXURE

 

ANNEXURE REFERRED IN REPLY TO PART (b) OF UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 1595 ANSWERED IN THE RAJYA SABHA ON 14.03.2023

State-wise and utility-wise details of AT&C Losses

  2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Andaman & Nicobar Islands   30.28 23.43 23.34 51.94
Andaman & Nicobar PD   30.28 23.43 23.34 51.94
Andhra Pradesh 13.77 14.15 25.67 10.77 27.25
APCPDCL         20.07
APEPDCL 7.48 10.88 18.30 6.64 20.85
APSPDCL 17.02 16.04 29.76 13.17 37.48
Arunachal Pradesh 53.64 51.08 52.53 40.49 44.87
Arunachal PD 53.64 51.08 52.53 40.49 44.87
Assam 20.11 17.64 20.19 23.39 18.73
APDCL 20.11 17.64 20.19 23.39 18.73
Bihar 43.34 33.51 33.30 39.95 35.33
NBPDCL 37.85 30.46 26.97 28.94 32.47
SBPDCL 46.81 35.53 37.81 48.29 37.57
Chandigarh   9.56 13.50 15.86 11.89
Chandigarh PD   9.56 13.50 15.86 11.89
Chattisgarh 23.87 20.74 24.96 18.46 20.40
CSPDCL 23.87 20.74 24.96 18.46 20.40
Dadra & Nagar Haveli   6.55 5.45 3.56 5.17
DNHPDCL   6.55 5.45 3.56 5.17
Daman & Diu   17.11 6.19 4.07 4.48
Daman & Diu PD   17.11 6.19 4.07 4.48
Goa 24.33 10.48 17.61 11.41 12.94
Goa PD 24.33 10.48 17.61 11.41 12.94
Gujarat 14.42 12.96 14.05 11.79 11.91
DGVCL 10.20 6.60 5.90 6.22 7.40
MGVCL 11.24 11.73 10.38 11.30 9.96
PGVCL 21.71 19.64 21.21 18.80 18.30
UGVCL 9.17 9.32 12.01 6.88 7.41
Haryana 26.42 21.78 18.08 18.26 17.05
DHBVNL 23.10 19.16 15.34 16.37 16.93
UHBVNL 30.68 25.38 22.04 20.83 17.21
Himachal Pradesh 11.48 11.08 12.46 13.33 14.02
HPSEBL 11.48 11.08 12.46 13.33 14.02
Jammu & Kashmir 59.96 53.67 49.94 60.46 59.28
JKPDD 59.96 53.67 49.94 60.46 59.28
Jharkhand 40.83 44.72 28.33 37.13 41.36
JBVNL 40.83 44.72 28.33 37.13 41.36
Karnataka 16.84 15.61 19.82 17.58 15.36
BESCOM 14.91 13.17 15.79 17.91 13.86
CHESCOM 19.31 13.20 19.91 21.65 20.27
GESCOM 17.86 16.39 27.38 17.87 20.53
HESCOM 18.35 22.84 24.88 15.31 14.15
MESCOM 19.47 14.23 18.12 15.33 12.08
Kerala 13.42 12.81 9.10 13.12 7.76
KSEBL 13.42 12.81 9.10 13.12 7.76
Lakshadweep   19.15 26.82 13.69 11.63
Lakshadweep ED   19.15 26.82 13.69 11.63
Madhya Pradesh 26.80 30.51 36.63 30.38 41.47
MPMaKVVCL 34.29 39.00 45.02 37.17 49.04
MPPaKVVCL 19.08 18.69 25.28 20.94 30.28
MPPoKVVCL 28.00 34.84 40.38 33.89 45.39
Maharashtra 22.84 14.07 15.80 19.24 26.55
BEST   6.36 4.32 4.62 5.93
MSEDCL 22.84 14.38 16.23 19.80 27.20

 

Manipur 33.01 27.46 25.26 23.30 20.33
MSPDCL 33.01 27.46 25.26 23.30 20.33
Meghalaya 38.81 41.19 35.22 31.67 30.88
MePDCL 38.81 41.19 35.22 31.67 30.88
Mizoram 24.98 16.16 16.20 20.66 36.53
Mizoram PD 24.98 16.16 16.20 20.66 36.53
Nagaland 38.50 41.36 65.73 64.79 60.39
Nagaland PD 38.50 41.36 65.73 64.79 60.39
Odisha 37.19 33.59 31.55 28.94 29.32
CESU 36.73 35.49 32.49 29.03  
TPCODL         26.78
NESCO Utility 28.13 24.41 24.61 24.45 25.59
SOUTHCO Utility 43.49 40.66 41.33 36.05 35.37
TPSODL         40.30
WESCO Utility 41.70 34.90 30.88 28.81 30.27
TPWODL         33.34
Puducherry 21.34 19.19 19.77 18.45 19.92
Puducherry PD 21.34 19.19 19.77 18.45 19.92
Punjab 14.46 17.31 11.28 14.35 18.03
PSPCL 14.46 17.31 11.28 14.35 18.03
Rajasthan 27.33 24.07 28.25 29.86 26.23
AVVNL 25.19 23.14 23.37 22.08 21.65
JdVVNL 26.17 23.49 35.20 38.26 31.00
JVVNL 29.79 25.19 25.73 27.83 25.08
Sikkim 35.62 32.48 41.83 28.77 29.37
Sikkim PD 35.62 32.48 41.83 28.77 29.37
Tamil Nadu 18.23 19.47 17.86 15.00 13.81
TANGEDCO 18.23 19.47 17.86 15.00 13.81
Telangana 15.19 19.40 18.41 21.92 13.33
TSNPDCL 16.19 24.74 28.63 35.26 9.03
TSSPDCL 14.77 17.16 13.79 15.57 15.48
Tripura 28.95 30.04 38.03 35.71 37.36
TSECL 28.95 30.04 38.03 35.71 37.36
Uttar Pradesh 40.91 37.80 33.19 30.05 27.45
DVVNL 40.62 38.89 37.12 39.75 31.89
KESCO 25.10 22.52 16.49 15.49 12.45
MVVNL 47.27 45.29 40.62 34.14 32.54
PaVVNL 29.73 25.97 22.27 18.64 17.85
PuVVNL 53.19 47.89 39.64 34.24 32.44
Uttarakhand 16.68 16.34 17.45 20.35 15.39
UPCL 16.68 16.34 17.45 20.35 15.39
West Bengal 27.83 26.69 23.00 20.40 21.35
WBSEDCL 27.83 26.69 23.00 20.40 21.35
State Sector 24.11 22.18 22.44 21.50 23.01
Delhi 10.79 9.87 9.12 8.26 8.87
BRPL 11.13 10.53 9.04 8.33 9.70
BYPL 12.99 10.83 10.76 8.54 9.41
TPDDL 8.62 8.20 7.99 7.96 7.39
Gujarat   6.53 5.20 4.59 6.46
Torrent Power Ahmadabad   7.44 5.81 5.07 6.76
Torrent Power Surat   4.43 3.71 3.43 5.66
Maharashtra     8.11 9.06 8.85
AEML     8.11 9.06 8.85
Uttar Pradesh   9.08 9.36 9.73 9.77
NPCL   9.08 9.36 9.73 9.77
West Bengal   10.74 9.23 9.25 13.17
CESC   11.25 9.73 9.52 14.04
IPCL   3.20 2.68 5.87 3.52
Private Sector 10.79 9.33 8.29 7.95 9.27
Grand Total 23.72 21.53 21.64 20.73 22.32
Odisha Diary bureau
