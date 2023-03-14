National

2.86 crore households were electrified under SAUBHAGYA Scheme including additional households that were unwilling for electrification earlier but became willing later: Union Power & NRE Minister R.K. Singh

The Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana – SAUBHAGYA in October, 2017 with the objective of achieving universal household electrification, by providing electricity connections to all un-electrified households in rural areas and all poor households in urban areas in the country. Under the aegis of SAUBHAGYA, as on 31.03.2019, all households were reported electrified by the States, except 18,734 households in Left Wing Extremists (LWE) affected areas of Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, seven States namely Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh had reported that around 19.09 lakh un-electrified households, identified before 31.03.2019, which were unwilling earlier but later expressed willingness to get electricity connection. This was also sanctioned. All these seven States had reported 100% households’ electrification as on 31.03.2021. A total of 2.817 crore households were electrified since the launch of SAUBHAGYA, up to 31.03.2021. Thereafter, some States reported 11.84 lakh households remained to be electrified, against which States reported that

4.43 lakh households have been electrified. A total of 2.86 crore households were electrified under the aegis of SAUBHAGYA including additional households in two tranches that were unwilling for electrification earlier but became willing later. The scheme stands closed as on 31.03.2022.

While fresh arising of new households is a continuous process and electrification of such households is expected to be taken care of by the Distribution Utilities, the Government of India stands committed to help the States to electrify all the households which existed when SAUBHAGYA was sanctioned. In this respect, the Government of India recently issued guidelines for their electrification under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and the States have been advised to pose their DPRs to the Ministry of Power in this regard.

  1. SAUBHAGYA was for all the states and Union territories and a total of 29 states had participated during its implementation period. Few other State/UTs i.e. Goa, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Kerala, Lakshadweep had reported that most of the houses were already electrified before launch of SAUBHAGYA Scheme and accordingly had not participated in SAUBHAGYA.

District-wise status of Household electrification in the State of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka under SAUBHAGYA is at ANNEXURE.

ANNEXURE

 

District-wise status of household electrification under SAUBHAGYA in Madhya Pradesh

Sl. No District Total No. of households electrified
1 Ashoknagar 16430
2 Betul 32851
3 Bhind 66285
4 Bhopal 16550
5 Datia 30797
6 Guna 55595
7 Gwalior 13655
8 Harda 8179
9 Hoshangabad 11254
10 Morena 66123
11 Sheopur 31087
12 Raisen 47177
13 Rajgarh 62478
14 Sehore 17868
15 Shivpuri 67908
16 Vidisha 48724
17 Anuppur 45984
18 Balaghat 44967
19 Chhatarpur 45307
20 Chhindwara 42003
21 Damoh 29353
22 Dindori 32011
23 Jabalpur 13157
24 Katni 20333
25 Mandla 36402
26 Narsimhapur 18984
27 Panna 34353
28 Rewa 54142
29 Sagar 52076
30 Satna 38939
31 Seoni 36315
32 Shahdol 45052
33 Sidhi 61687
34 Singrauli 46220
35 Tikamgarh 30380
36 Umaria 14885
37 Alirajpur 32448
38 Barwani 26066
39 Burhanpur 8240
40 Dewas 16947
41 Dhar 46116
42 EastNimar 23223
43 Indore 10161
44 Jhabua 48645
45 Mandsaur 3722
46 Neemuch 3514
47 Ratlam 27225
48 Shajapur 10942
49 Ujjain 23300
50 WestNimar 20855
  StateTotal 1636915

 

 

District-wise status of household electrification under SAUBHAGYA in Karnataka

 

 

Sl. No.

  

District

  

Total No. of households electrified
1 Kodagu 4138
2 Bellary 15425
3 Bidar 17174
4 Gulbarga 13604
5 Koppal 8120
6 Raichur 13704
7 Yadgir 16290
8 Bagalkot 11404
9 Belgaum 28211
10 Bijapur 4682
11 Dharwad 7389
12 Gadag 7871
13 Haveri 12938
14 Uttara Kannada 7516
15 Belgaum-Hukeri 8720
16 Chikmagalur 1052
17 Dakshina Kannada 1069
18 Shimoga 12
19 Udupi 3537
  State Total 182856

 

This information was given by the Minister of Power Sh. R.K. Singh in the Rajya Sabha Today.

