Government has approved a Centrally Sponsored Scheme ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ for the comprehensive development of the villages in 46 border blocks of 19 districts in four States and one UT

The Government has approved a Centrally Sponsored Scheme ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ for the comprehensive development of the villages in 46 border blocks of 19 districts in 4 States and 01 UT viz. Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Ladakh(UT) abutting the northern border. A fund of ₹4800 crores has been allocated for the programme for the Financial Year 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Initially, 662 border villages have been identified for comprehensive development on priority under the programme. State wise number of villages are as follows: Arunachal Pradesh- 455, Himachal Pradesh- 75, Ladakh(UT)- 35, Sikkim- 46 and Uttarakhand-51.

Under this programme following focus areas have been identified for intervention: (i) Economic growth- livelihood generation (ii) Road Connectivity (iii) Housing & village infrastructure (iv) Energy including renewable energy through Solar and Wind power (v) Television & Telecom Connectivity including setting up of IT enabled Common Service Centre in the Village (vi) Regeneration of eco-system (vii) Promotion of tourism & culture (viii) Financial Inclusion (ix) Skill development & entrepreneurship (x) Development of cooperative societies for managing livelihood opportunities including agriculture/horticulture, cultivation of medicinal plants/herbs etc.

Vibrant Villages Programme aims for convergence of existing schemes of Central and State Government through formulation of District Convergence Plan. It focuses on projects in the identified areas of intervention for inclusion in the vibrant villages action plan for select villages.

