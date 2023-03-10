Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of Gujarat under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel are working together to make Gandhinagar a developed Lok Sabha constituency in every sector

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah unveiled various development works worth of about Rs 154 crore of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, through video conferencing, today. These development works includes smart schools at Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej. Along with this, Senior Citizen Park at Chandkheda and Nawadaj at a cost of Rs 62 lakh, pedestrian subway near Ahmedabad-Viramgam broad gauge line at a cost of Rs 4.39 crore, 5 Anganwadis at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, overbridge at Sanathal Junction of Sardar Patel Ring Road built at a cost of Rs 97 crore are also inaugurated. Several dignitaries including Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel were present on the occasion.

Shri Amit Shah said that today is very important because today is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who had given a new definition of self-respect in the country on the basis of Swaraj, Swadharma and Swabhasha. Shri Shah said that at the age of just 15 years, Shivaji Maharaj had built a Hindu empire with a strong resolve in front of the Mughal rulers. He said that today is also the death anniversary of Savitribai Phule who put a lot of emphasis on women’s education for women empowerment. Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule both worked towards various reforms for women.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that several development works worth Rs 154 crore have been inaugurated today, among which the biggest work is the inauguration of a new overbridge at Sanathal Junction on Sardar Patel Ring Road at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. He said that today the need for this overbridge has increased due to rapid industrial development in Sanand GIDC and nearby area and its spread in entire rural area of Ahmedabad.

Shri Amit Shah said that today a very important work for drainage has been completed in Shela village. This will hugely benefit the people of Shela from the point of view of cleanliness and health. He said that apart from this, under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, 468 families have got houses in Bavla Nagar today. He said that under the leadership of Shri Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the double engine government of Gujarat has resolved that no one should remain homeless in the entire Gujarat. Shri Shah said that today under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, smart schools have also been inaugurated in Chandkheda, Sabarmati, Shela, Thaltej and Sarkhej. He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has kept the concept of smart school in the new education policy, the aim of which is to provide a platform to the talents of the children at the level of primary education itself, so that their all-round development can be ensured. He said that smart schools are not just a concept but a way to bring change in the lives of children. There will definitely be a qualitative change in the education of children through these schools.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, said that today a Senior Citizen Park has also been inaugurated in Chandkheda under AUDA. Apart from this, work of underpass under the Viramgam broad gauge line has also completed, so that the general public will get relief from the problem of traffic.

Shri Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Primary Education Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the Municipal Corporation has made many commendable efforts in the last 6 years to improve the quality of education for 459 municipal schools and about 1.70 Lakh children studying in these schools. He said that today all the schools under the Municipal Board have started making smart schools and soon all the children of the area will be able to get the benefit of studying in smart schools.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the centre and Government of Gujarat led by Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel are working together to make Gandhinagar a developed Lok Sabha constituency in every sector.