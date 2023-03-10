Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Mr Anthony Albanese calls on the President of India Droupadi Murmu

The Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Mr Anthony Albanese called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 10, 2023).

Welcoming Prime Minister Albanese and his delegation, the President said that India and Australia enjoy a very friendly relationship. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has given a boost to the bilateral engagements. She expressed confidence that this visit would instil greater momentum in India-Australia ties.

The President was happy to note the growing defence cooperation and deepening institutional engagements between India and Australia. She added that both countries should continue their practical cooperation in the emerging areas of critical minerals, new and renewable energy and innovation.

The President said that the Indian community in Australia is known for being hardworking and peace-loving, with entrepreneurial skills. She expressed confidence that the Australian Government would take all necessary steps to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to the Indian community in Australia.