BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra to represent Indian Parliament for 4th consecutive time at 146th IPU, Bahrain from 11th to 15th March, 2023

New Delhi : Biju Janata Dal MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has been nominated for the fourth consecutive time to represent Indian Parliament at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly being held at Manama, Bahrain from 11th to 15th March, 2023. Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a global platform comprising of 178 Parliaments from across the world and is the highest platform of Parliamentary discourse and dialogue in the world. Dr. Sasmit Patra has been nominated by the Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha Dr. Jagdeep Dhankhar to represent India as a member of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation which would be attending this Assembly at Bahrain. Previously, Dr. Patra has represented Indian Parliament at IPU Assemblies held at Belgrade (Serbia) in 2019, Madrid (Spain) in 2021, Kigali (Rwanda) in 2022 and now at Manama (Bahrain) in 2023. Apart from these four in-person representations, Dr. Patra had also represented India at IPU Assembly in 2020 during the COVID pandemic through Virtual-mode from India. Dr. Sasmit Patra is also a member of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Committee of the IPU and has been a speaker at the General Assembly of the IPU in the Young Parliamentarian category in 2019 and 2022 IPU Assemblies as well. The 146th IPU Assembly delegation from India is being led by Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri. Om Birla.