Rourkela: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated inaugurated Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela & three Hockey Training Centres in Birsa, Lahunipara & Manchmara in Sundargarh.

The new sports infra will further transform the sports landscape & empower athletes. CM said these projects will help in nurturing large spectrum of sports talent from #Sundargarh & nearby regions.