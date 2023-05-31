Government invites applications for setting up Semiconductor and Display Fabs

Government has decided to invite new applications for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Display Fabs in India from June 01, 2023 under the Modified Semicon India Programme. The applications will be received by India Semiconductor Mission, the designated nodal agency entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the Modified Semicon India Programme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India.



Under the Modified Programme, Fiscal Incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost is available to companies/consortia/ joint ventures for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India of any node (including mature nodes). Similarly Fiscal incentive of 50 per cent of the project cost is available for setting up of Display Fabs of specified technologies in India.



The application window of “Modified Scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics/Sensors Fab/Discrete Semiconductors Fab and Semiconductor ATMP/OSAT facilities in India” is open till December 2024. Application window of Design Linked Incentive Scheme is also open till December 2024. Till date 26 applications have been received under DLI Scheme and five applications have been granted approval.



Government had launched the Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of INR 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India. All applicants who had applied under the scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Scheme for setting up of Display Fab (earlier schemes) are allowed to submit applications under Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs and Modified Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs after incorporating suitable modification in their proposals.



