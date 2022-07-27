New Delhi : The details of domestic raw coking coal production and dispatch during 2020-2021 is as under:
(In Million Tonne)
|Sector
|Production
|Despatch
|Public
|38.934
|38.150
|Private
|5.853
|5.850
|All India
|44.787
|44.000
The details of domestic raw coking coal dispatch of Coal India Limited (CIL) State-wise is as under:
(In Million Tonne)
|State
|Despatch in 2021-22
|Despatch in 2022-23(Till June)
|Andhra Pradesh
|0.004
|0.000
|Assam
|0.027
|0.024
|Bihar
|5.784
|1.283
|Chattisgarh
|0.125
|0.000
|Delhi
|0.001
|0.027
|Gujrat
|0.004
|0.000
|Haryana
|2.682
|0.992
|Jharkhand
|17.777
|5.375
|Madhya Pradesh
|0.151
|0.026
|Maharashtra
|0.002
|0.062
|Punjab
|1.323
|0.729
|Tamil Nadu
|0.113
|0.011
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.190
|2.155
|West Bengal
|14.579
|2.975
|Nagaland
|0.004
|0.000
|Grand Total
|47.762
|13.659
According to National Steel Policy 2017, to achieve steel making capacity of 300 MTPA (including 180 MTPA through Blast Furnace route) by 2030, ~170 MT coking coal will be required by 2030.
Government has launched Coking Coal Mission to meet the demand of domestic coking coal as projected by the Ministry of Steel and has set target for raw coking Coal production by 2030 as under-
|Company
|Production ( MT) by 2030
|CIL
|105
|Others including allocated coking Blocks
|35
|Total
|140 MT
To achieve the above target, the Government has taken steps to explore new coking coal blocks, auction of new coking coal mines, enhancing raw coking coal production and enhancing coking coal washing capacity.
CIL has also taken the following steps to increase the output/production of domestic raw coking coal:
- CIL has undertaken constant efforts to enhance coking coal production by capacity addition of existing coking coal producing mines and by opening new coking coal blocks.
- Mass Production Technology has been introduced in coking coal producing UG mines of CIL to enhance the raw coking coal production.
- CIL has taken steps regarding offering of coking coal blocks for production to private sector (including some discontinued mines) on revenue sharing basis through MDO route.
This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.