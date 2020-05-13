GoMechanic unveils one-of-its-kind “COVID-19 Car Revival Package” for car owners

Mumbai: GoMechanic, India’s largest network of technology-enabled car service centers, today announced a unique “COVID-19 Car Revival package” to address the pains of car owners amidst this lockdown. The competitively priced package, especially designed to make the cars road-ready, comes with a 2 months warranty and includes battery jumpstart/replacement, 25 points inspection, oil and fluids top-up, comprehensive anti-virus sanitization and tyre & wheel care. GoMechanic also announced a rigorous “Suraksha program” under which contactless pickup & delivery is enabled, workshops are sanitized every 4 hours, WHO health & safety training plus personal protective equipment (PPE) are provided to mechanics, all vehicles are sanitised before delivery and only mechanics under 60 are allowed. More details on GoMechanic Suraksha and the COVID19 Car revival package is available on www.gomechanic.in.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Bhasin, Co-Founder, GoMechanic said, “A consumer survey suggests 40% more people would prefer private vehicles over public transport post lockdown. We are constantly getting requests from our customers across India for revival services as their cars have been standing idle for too long. It will take time for public transportation to operate and for customers to have the confidence to use them. The COVID-19 car revival package is meant to make it easier and less pinching for customers’ wallets to get their cars road-ready again quickly. Also with GoMechanic Suraksha we are ensuring the well-being of both mechanics & customers. Look forward to doing our bit to get India moving without any let-up in its fight against corona.”

