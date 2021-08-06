Go First successfully renews IATA operational safety audit (Iosa) certification

Mumbai : GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir), has once again successfully achieved 100 per cent compliance in the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification,. IOSA is an accredited international evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline.

We believe that this certification is a valuable safety validation for GO FIRST as it aligns us with global recommended safety practice. It helps to ensure continuous operational management and control systems in accordance to the IATA standards, regulatory requirements and industry recommended practices.

The audit was conducted by a specialized international team accredited by IATA that reviews the safety and quality of airline operational processes. Even though the assessment mainly focuses on operational areas, it also includes accountability of organisational management functions relevant to aviation safety. The audit included a review of the effectiveness of GO FIRST’s documentation of its safety procedures as well as an evaluation of the operational quality requirements and their practical application on the ground.

Expressing pride in maintaining strict internal procedures for the safety and quality of operations, Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said, “At GO FIRST, safety and security are always our highest priorities. We have maintained a commendable track record since inception and are delighted to pass the audit as well as on the positive observations of IATA regarding the accuracy of the safety procedures and operational quality. The IOSA is the most important examination of our operations and we believe that the results are testament to our all-encompassing safety culture. . I can say with confidence that GO FIRST team is dedicated to implement and deliver efficient safety procedures in all their operations to ensure we remain steadfast in all facets of our operations.”

The audit covered a number of GO FIRST’s operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, airport services, in-flight services, corporate safety, quality management, crew training, dispatch, ground, cargo operations and security operations, and human resources.