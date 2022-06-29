Give priority to employment of local youth in industries: CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that special attention should be given on top priority to the employment of local youth at the time of establishment of industries and expansion of work of old industrial units. For investment promotion, the state government is extending full assistance as per the provisions of the Industry Policy on setting up of new units in various sectors. He said that eligible children of tribals should be given employment opportunities in these units in tribal-dominated areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion at his residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave necessary instructions regarding the facilities to be provided to the new units to be set up. Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Shri Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and officers of concerned departments were present.

In the meeting, other investment proposals including setting up of second of its kind in the country in the renewable energy sector at Bhimpura in Neemuch district and expansion of cement plant unit at Manawar in Dhar district costing Rs. 7 thousand crores. It has been told that the cost of Manavar plant is Rs 975 crore. Presently one thousand persons are getting employment from the plant. On expansion of the unit, 300 additional people will get employment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Shri Sanjay Kumar Shukla to provide necessary facilities under the policy.