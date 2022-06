New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consoled the mother of innocent Deependra Yadav on phone, who was trapped in a borewell in Chhatarpur district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed Deependra’s mother about the rescue operation and assured full help to rescue the child.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the rescue work is going on fast to bring out the innocent Deependra. The administration and rescue teams are at the scene and every effort is being made to rescue the child.