CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 43 projects of Rs. 160 crore of Police Department

New Delhi :The State Government was committed towards modernizing and strengthening the Police force in the State to ensure professional and effective policing. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after virtually performing inaugurations and foundation stones of 43 projects of Police Department worth about Rs. 160 crore for different parts of the State from Shimla today. Chief Minister also flagged off 20 new vehicles of Police Department for different Police Stations from Oak Over Shimla. Chief Minister also announced upgradation of Police Post Sanjauli to Police Station.

Chief Minister said that last year the State Government had provided 394 vehicles to the Police Department which include 151 vehicles provided by the State Budget, 135 scooty provided by the Government of India under Veerangna on Wheel and 108 motorcycle provided by Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur under CSR. He said that 20 additional vehicles flagged off today by him would ensure efficient mobility of the police force.

Jai Ram Thakur said that although the crime rate in the State was quite low still police force has always remained on toes to maintain peace and law and order in the State. He said that the vehicles provided to the police force today would also go a long way in checking drug peddling and other anti social activities.

Chief Minister said that the State Government has also announced creating of a separate Police District at Nurpur in Kangra district for effective policing and lessening the burden on Police District Kangra.

Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 1.58 crore family quarters for Range Office SV&ACB at Police Line Dharamsala, Rs. 1.59 crore Police Station building at Dehra, Rs. 2.64 crore family quarters at Police Station Baijnath, Rs. 79 lakh family quarters at Police Station Kandaghat, Rs. 2.70 crore barracks at Police Line Solan, Rs. 22 lakh main entrance gate and sentry shelter at 5th IRBn Bassi, Rs. 1.73 crore family quarters at 5th IRBn Bassi, Rs. 27 lakh main entrance gate and security and reception room in 4th IRBn Jangal Beri, Rs. 72 lakh family quarters at Police Line Kaithu, Rs. 1.45 crore family quarters at Police Colony Nahan, Rs. 2.30 crore quarters at Police Station Renukaji at Dadahu, Rs. 65 lakh Type-V quarter for Commandant 6th IRBn Dhaula Kuan, Rs. 4.61 crore 20 Type-II quarters at 6th IRBn Dhaula-Kuan and Rs. 6.25 crore Police Station Sadar Bilaspur.

Jai Ram Thakur performed foundation stones of Rs. 3.90 crore quarters at Police Line Dharamsala, Rs. 51 lakh Type IV residence at Police Line Dharamsala, Rs. 2.88 crore Police Post building at Chadiyar, Rs. 1.92 crore Type-II quarters at Police Line Bilaspur, Rs. 2.39 crore Type-III quarters at Police Line Hamirpur, Rs. 1.42 crore Type II quarters at Police Line Solan, Rs. 1.88 crore SDPO Office cum residence at Darlaghat, Rs. 5 lakh garage for Jammer vehicle, Rs. 74 lakh Armory building at Police Line Kishanpur, Rs. 8.20 crore Police Station building at Barotiwala, Rs. 7.34 core Police Station building at Karsog, Rs. 12.69 crore Barack at Police Line Una, Rs. 6.66 crore Police Station Sadar building at Una, Rs. 6.66 crore Women Police Station building Una, Rs. 7.92 crore Police Station building at Bhunter, District, Rs. 38 lakh Park in Police Colony Kasumpti, Rs. 1.88 crore Gymnasium in Police Colony Kasumpti, Rs. 1.86 crore Type-III quarters for NGO’s at Junga, Rs. 2.20 crore retaining wall etc. at Ashwani khad in 1st HPAP Junga, Rs. 12.69 crore barrack for 120 jawans capacity at Bangarh, Rs. 1.15 crore Health Centre at Bangarh, Rs. 4.54 crore Armory building at 2nd IRBn Skoh, Rs. 1.54 crore Type-II quarers at 3rd IRBn Pandoh, Rs. 2.63 crore Type IV quarters at 4th IRBn Jangal Beri, Rs. 1.35 crore Type-II quarters at 5th IRBn. Bassi, Rs. 9.26 crore barrack for 120 women police personnel at Bassi, Rs. 1.66 crore Type IV residence for officers at Dhaulakuan, Rs. 12.69 crore barrack for 129 persons at 6th IRBn Dhaulakuan and Rs. 6.20 crore Bn. Line Office Block at Dhaulakuan.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked for performing inaugurations and foundation stones of projects of Police Department worth about Rs. 160 crore.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Vice Chairman H.P. Disaster Management Authority Randhir Sharma, Chairman Woolfed Trilok Kapur and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda were present at Shimla whereas Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, MP Indu Goswami, MLAs Subhash Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh, Reena Kashyap, Paramjeet Singh Pammi and other leaders joined the event virtually.

