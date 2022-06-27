Kathmandu: Germany to continue with bilateral development cooperation with Nepal beyond 2023. German Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz met Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to hand over a letter from Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggesting to continue Germany’s support to Nepal’s development efforts in the following core areas, including Sustainable Economic Development, Climate and Energy, and Health and Social Protection.

On the occasion, German Ambassador Dr. Thomas Prinz said: “I am extremely happy that the German Government has decided to continue bilateral development cooperation with Nepal. It gives us the chance to jointly tackle important challenges like climate change.”

Representatives of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ will be coming for official government to government dialogue within 2022.

Nepal and Germany have a long-standing bilateral cooperation for over 60 years. German Development Cooperation has been supporting Nepal’s efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.