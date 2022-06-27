Presidential candidate of the Opposition parties Yashwant Sinha files his nomination

New Delhi: Presidential candidate of the Opposition parties Yashwant Sinha today filed his nomination today. A number of Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi of Congress, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, Abhishek Banerjee of TMC, K. T. Rama Rao of TRS, A. Raja of DMK, Sitaram Yechuri of CPI(M) were present in Parliament House when Mr Sinha submited his nomination papers.

Earlier, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu had filed her nominations on Friday. Presidential elections will be held on 18th of July and the counting of votes will be taken up on 21st of July.