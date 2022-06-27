New Delhi: Supreme Court grants interim relief to Eknath Shinde group; extends time to respond to disqualification notice till July 12. Supreme Court issues notice to Deputy Speaker, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, Centre and others on pleas filed by rebel MLAs against the disqualification notice issued by the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal against Eknath Shinde and 15 other rebel legislators.

Supreme Court, in an interim direction, allows Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs to file a reply to the disqualification notice issued to them by Deputy Speaker by July 11th, 5.30 pm. Earlier, Deputy Speaker had granted them time to file a reply by today. On request of providing security to 39 MLAs alleging threat, SC records statement of standing counsel of Maharashtra govt that adequate steps have already been taken and the state government will further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty, or property of the MLAs.