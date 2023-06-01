Geospatial Workshop in Bhubaneswar Campus of Centurion, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A two days’ workshop is organized in the premises of Centurion University, Odisha, Jatni campus in association with PAN India (Trimble) on 29th and 30th May 2023.

The workshop was inaugurated by Prof Jagannath Padhi, campus Director and Dr. Sujata Chakraborty, Dean SoET. PAN India consultants, Mr. Umesh Kumar and Mr. V. Sharma were present as the invited guests who will be providing a hands-on training in these two days regarding the advanced technology opted in various geospatial applications in present global scenario to all our participants which included under-graduates, research scholars and faculty personnel’s. Professor Dr. Ashis Kumar Padhi from the Department of Geography of Utkal University also addressed the audience about his experience in this geospatial world. The utility of the workshop to Geospatial students was briefed by the workshop convenor Dr. Kamal Kumar Barik (HOD, Civil Engineering Department of Bhubaneswar Campus). At the advent of smart and green India, the old orthodox, time consuming and low precision surveying method needs to be superseded by modern surveying technology i.e., Total station, GPS/GNSS, Drone and LiDAR, for better planning and management of geospatial domain.

The students and civil engineering staffs of both the campus have participated in the workshop. At the outset Dr. Prafulla Kumar Panda, (HOD, Civil Engineering Department of Paralakhemundi Campus) gave the vote of thanks to all our dignitaries on the dice and participants of the workshop.