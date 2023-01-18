Fusion Micro Finance organizes financial literacy program in Bhawanipatna, Odisha

Bhawanipatna: Fusion Micro Finance, India’s second largest NBFC-MFI, providing underprivileged women with economic opportunities, organized a Financial Literacy program inBhawanipatna, Odisha. During the session, women were explained about the importance of financial literacy and approximately160 women from Bhawanipatna village participated in the awareness program.

Fusion Micro Finance undertook this initiative of explaining the importance of financial management and digital payments through classroom training, using interactive modules like role play, case studies, questionnaires, videos, games, etc. to explain the need for earning, spending, investing, borrowing, and saving. The training team members also created awareness about the various Government schemes in prevalence and their varied benefits.

Prasanta Subudhi, Senior Divisional Manager, Fusion Micro Finance said, “Financial literacy is extremely important for women to become independent and inculcate smart practices of saving money from their income. Through our financial literacy programs, we aim to fill the wide knowledge gap that exists among underprivileged women in these villages who do not have access to mainstream financial services. Our program covers a wide variety of themes such as home budgeting, investing, protecting against excessive debt, creating a positive attitude toward saving, and financial stability.”

The Financial Literacy Program(FLP) was conducted by Pramod Tandi, FLP Trainer, Fusion Micro Finance. The programwas a part of Fusion Micro Finance’s endeavor to contribute to society through corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and bridge the financial and digital gap for women from the socially disadvantaged sections. The respected guestSmt.Sanjukta Behara, Municipality Chairperson, Bhawanipatnawas highly appreciative of Fusion Micro Finance’s efforts of educating women at the grassroot level at this scale.Fusion members Prasanta Subudhi, Senior Divisional Manager, Samir Mohanty – Senior Area Manager, Lokanath Sahu, Admin and other employees were present at the event.

During 2022-23, Fusion trained around 4500 people in 16 financial literacy programs across 11 states of India. To further aid the women, Fusion Sahayata Kendras’were set up in various districts to assist people in applying for Government schemes, ATM cards, and opening bank accounts with support from Common Services Centers (CSC). The program has motivated beneficiaries to maintain financial diaries, use ATM cards, and initiate bank savings.