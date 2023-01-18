External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar reaches Maldives , to inaugurate the Shaviyani Foakaidhoo Community centre developed under Indian Grant assistance

New Delhi : As part of the first leg of the visit, EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar has reached Maldives and will hold talks with his Maldives counterpart Abdulla Shahid to review progress on bilateral cooperation.

The two will exchange several Memoranda of Understanding also. The minister will call on President Ibrahim Solih and will participate in the Groundbreaking ceremony of Hanimadhoo International Airport development project which will be undertaken through Indian Line of credit.

He will inaugurate the Shaviyani Foakaidhoo Community centre developed under Indian Grant assistance. EAM will proceed to Colombo tomorrow where he is scheduled to meet the Sri Lankan leadership.