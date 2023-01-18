India to take on New Zealand in first ODI of three-match series in Hyderabad today

In Cricket, India will take on New Zealand in the first One Day International at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. The match will start at 1.30 pm.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to continue their winning run as they are high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the recently concluded series.

On the other hand, the Kiwis may have a tough time as its key players including Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult are unavailable for the first match of the series.

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series. Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will be batting in the middle order to fill the gap created due to Iyer’s ouster.

The New Zealand home series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20 series will commence on January 27 and end on February 1.