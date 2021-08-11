Funds for Modernisation of Police

New Delhi : ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. However, the Government of India, on 27.09.2017, approved implementation of umbrella scheme of “Modernisation of Police Forces (MPF)” for three years’ period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 with a total outlay of Rs. 25,061 crore which includes central outlay of Rs. 18,636.30 crore. The scheme was further continued for 2020-21.

This umbrella scheme has two verticals – Police Modernisation & Security Related Expenditure (SRE) & includes central sector sub-schemes such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project and e-Prisons project, which have been made operational in all the States / Union Territories. Further, the total expenditure in CCTNS project has been 97.5%, i.e., Rs.1949 crore out of Rs.2000 crore since its commencement and in e-Prisons project the total expenditure was 100% against an outlay of Rs.100 crore. Against the sub-scheme for assisting central agencies in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) management, etc. an amount of Rs. 583.03 crore was spent during last four years. The Government also implemented Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to undertake development interventions in LWE districts. Additionally, for the projects relating to upgradation of police wireless, an amount of Rs. 31.41 crore has been spent.

This umbrella scheme also includes centrally sponsored sub-schemes of ‘Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police’ and ‘Assistance to States for Special Projects /Programmes for upgrading Police Infrastructure’ to assist State Governments in modernisation of their police forces. There was 100% expenditure in the sub-scheme of ‘Assistance to States for Special Projects /Programmes for upgrading Police Infrastructure’. 98% to 99% allocation was spent under the sub-scheme of ‘Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police’ in 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20. The second vertical of SRE comprises sub-schemes of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) for Jammu & Kashmir, North Eastern States and LWE affected States as well as Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS). State-wise figures of releases under these schemes along with figures of sub-schemes of SRE, SIS and SCA are given below:

(₹ in crore)

S. No. State Releases during period from 2017-18 to 2020-21 under the major sub-schemes Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police Assistance to States for Special Projects /Programmes for upgrading Police Infrastructure Security Related Expenditure (SRE)(North East) SRE (Jammu & Kashmir) SRE (Left Wing Extremism) Special Central Assistance (SCA) to worst affected LWE districts Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) 1. Andhra Pradesh 172.70 42.35 — — 78.83 72.58 12.83 2. Arunachal Pradesh 4.45 4.50 87.61 — — — — 3. Assam 11.15 7.36 701.08 — — — — 4. Bihar 47.45 — — — 76.70 376.65 20.38 5. Chhattisgarh 26.09 — ­­–­­­ — 408.70 687.31 36.63 6. Goa 0.64 — — — — — — 7. Gujarat 126.87 126.57 — — — — — 8. Haryana 45.47 — — — — — 9. Himachal Pradesh 35.77 — — — — — — 10. Jammu & Kashmir 120.89 — — 4438.27 — — — 11. Jharkhand 18.90 — — — 358.54 1145.62 38.66 12. Karnataka 52.27 — — — — — — 13. Kerala 87.92 — — — 5.77 — 0.90 14. Madhya Pradesh 82.89 — — — 6.90 — 3.61 15. Maharashtra 85.34 — — — 98.34 58.33 10.50 16. Manipur 18.72 11.25 140.14 — — — — 17. Meghalaya 12.89 5.89 42.50 — — — — 18. Mizoram 50.32 6.30 — — — — — 19. Nagaland 50.05 4.53 110.14 — — — — 20. Odisha 97.42 — — — 165.45 171.83 17.61 21. Punjab 92.07 — — — — — — 22. Rajasthan 143.78 46.50 — — — — — 23. Sikkim 2.75 6.75 — — — — — 24. Tamil Nadu 141.03 — — — — — — 25. Tripura 19.40 — 78.78 — — — — 26. Telangana 148.51 — — — 49.04 85.92 13.12 27. Uttar Pradesh 243.70 — — — 22.11 — 1.35 28. Uttarakhand 21.32 — — — — — — 29. West Bengal 142.40 — — — 46.36 — — Other expenditure 1.79 — — — — — — Total 2104.95 262.00 1160.25 4438.27 1316.74 2598.24 155.59

Note: Figures are mentioned only where the scheme was applicable.

One of the major aims of the umbrella scheme was to bolster the Government’s ability to address challenges faced in different theatres such as areas affected by LWE, Jammu and Kashmir and North East effectively and undertake development interventions which will catalyze in improving the quality of life in these areas and help combat these challenges effectively at the same time.

To combat Left Wing Extremism, the Government, in 2015, had approved ‘National Policy and Action Plan’, which include a multi-pronged approach covering areas of security, development, ensuring rights and entitlements of tribals/local communities and perception management. The steadfast implementation of the Policy and Action Plan has resulted in decline of LWE related violence and geographical spread of LWE influence. Incidents of LWE violence have come down from a high of 2258 in 2009 to 665 in 2020. The resultant deaths also reduced from all time high of 1005 in 2010 to 183 in 2020. The geographical spread of LWE violence has constricted resulting in reduction of districts reporting LWE violence from 96 in 2010 to 53 in 2020. The constriction of geographical spread resulted in reduction of SRE districts from 126 to 90 districts with effect from 01.04.2018. Owing to improved LWE scenario, the number of districts has been further reduced to 70.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha today.