Policy on Illegal Migrants

New Delhi : All foreign nationals, including those who enter into the country without valid travel documents or overstay beyond the validity of their visa period, are governed by the provisions contained in The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 & The Citizenship Act, 1955, and rules and orders made thereunder. Exemptions are given from the provisions of The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 and the Foreigners Act, 1946 on a case-to-case basis.

Some illegal migrants sneak into India in a clandestine and surreptitious manner mainly through difficult mountainous and reverine terrains along the international borders. Central Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to ensure effective surveillance and domination of land borders to check infiltration of illegal migrants. Physical infrastructure in the form of border fencing, floodlighting, construction of border roads and establishment of border outposts has been created. Vulnerable border outposts are regularly reviewed and strengthened by deploying additional manpower, special surveillance equipments and other force multipliers. A technological solution in the form of Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) has been implemented in some vulnerable border areas. Border guarding forces conduct regular patrolling, lay nakas and establish observation posts and carry out anti-tunnelling exercises to stop illegal infiltration. Central Government has issued advisory to Border Security Force and Assam Rifles to maintain strict vigilance and surveillance and to take all possible steps for preventing illegal infiltration at International Borders.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha today.