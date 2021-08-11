Mandate of The Ministry

New Delhi : Functions allocated to the Ministry of Cooperation as per the Government of India (allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 are given below:

General Policy in the field of Co-operation and Co-ordination of co-operation activities in all sectors.

Note: – The Ministries concerned are responsible for Co-operatives in the respective fields.

2. Realisation of vision “from cooperation to prosperity”.

3. Strengthening of cooperative movement in the country and deepening its reach up to the grassroots.

4. Promotion of cooperative-based economic development model, including the spirit of responsibility among its members to develop the country.

5. Creation of appropriate policy, legal and institutional framework to help cooperatives realise their potential.

6. Matters relating to National Co-operative Organisation.

7. National Co-operative Development Corporation.

8. Incorporation, regulation and winding up of Co-operative societies with objects not confined to one State including administration of ‘the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002)’: Provided that the administrative Ministry or Department shall be ‘the Central Government’ for the purpose of exercising powers under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 (39 of 2002), for Co-operative units functioning under its control.

9. Training of personnel of co-operative departments and co-operative institutions (including education of members, office bearers and non-officials).

With the “Cooperation” related entries in the business of erstwhile Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare now assigned to Ministry of Cooperation, so there shall be no overlap between the functions of Ministry of Cooperation and Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (earlier Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare) under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ministries/Departments are reorganized/merged/created keeping in view the functional requirements of the Government and to maximize its administrative efficiency. The new Ministry of Cooperation has been created, inter alia, by transferring the existing entries related to cooperation and cooperative in the business of the erstwhile Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, along with new fresh generic entries.

Administrative, legal and policy framework of the Ministry will be as per its mandate in (a) above.

The Mandate of the Ministry will be as per Rules of Business notified by the Government. Implementation framework and areas of intervention shall emerge in consultation with experts as per the need of the sector. However, after the budget announcement on 01.02.2021 to set up a separate administrative structure for cooperatives, a virtual webinar was held with prominent leaders and experts of the cooperative sector.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Cooperation, B.L.Verma in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha today.