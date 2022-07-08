Fulfillment of duty with the spirit of service is service to humanity: Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi : Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that discharging duty with the spirit of service is the service to humanity. Nature has given humans special powers of speech and intellect, so that they can help others. He said that whatever works we are doing, it is our duty. If we do this work with the spirit of service, then we will receive the blessings of God. On completion of one year of his tenure, he expressed his gratitude for the cooperation received from the state government for his efforts. Gratitude was also expressed to the people of the state for the cooperation and display of goodwill towards his sentiments, feelings and works. He thanked all the employees and officers of Raj Bhavan for working with alertness and proactiveness according to his sensitive work style.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing the National Health Mission’s Sickle Cell Anaemia Management and Prevention Orientation Workshop at Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan. Managers, professors of the universities and health department officials of the state were present in the workshop. International skating player girls Asha Gond and Durga Gond of the tribal village Janwaar of Panna district were honoured by the Governor by presenting a citation. Governor Shri Patel was presented with the first copy of the book “Maun ka Udghosh.” About four minutes’ documentary “Sankalpasiddha-Karmasiddha Governor: Shri Mangubhai Patel” was screened based on the one year tenure of the Governor. Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade presented a letter regarding the adoption of sickle cell portal developed by the state government in other states of the country.

Governor Shri Patel expressed happiness over the presence of more people than expected in the workshop. He hailed them for participation in the resolve of serving humanity. He said that as the first citizen of the state, he is working with full capacity and sensitivity to fulfill the expectations of the common man and his official duties. We are working with the spirit and feeling of contributing our best in the efforts for the welfare of the underprivileged and inaccessible areas and sections. He said that in view of the Covid disaster and elections, despite not getting an opportunity to visit for two and a half months, he has visited most of the districts of the state.

Governor Shri Patel called upon the universities to actively participate in the efforts to prevent sickle cell anaemia. He said that teachers and students can contribute significantly in public awareness efforts regarding the disease. He asked the Vice Chancellors of the University to lead the public awareness efforts, adopt five villages each, visit the villages and inspire other colleges to cooperate in the public awareness works. He said that there is a need to spread awareness among the tribal community regarding widespread screening, testing and effective treatment, health, marriage and rehabilitation services for the prevention of sickle cell. He highlighted the need for screening, pregnancy check-up, counselling in Anganwadi centres, primary, secondary, higher secondary schools. Giving information about the control of physical deformities after the newborn is examined within 72 hours after delivery, he stressed on the efforts of educated students to make the tribal society aware of the disease. He said that the universities should also involve tribal students in village tours by making them aware of the efforts related to disease treatment and control. Inspire and train them to communicate with the tribal community in easy and simple language. He stressed on helping the economically weaker sections in the resolution to end tuberculosis by the year 2024 and giving more impetus to the efforts of former Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel in this direction.

Congratulating Governor Shri Patel on completion of one year’s term, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary said that Shri Patel effectively led the society and government in the development efforts for the tribal community and management of sickle cell anaemia disease in the state. After visiting the entire state, he has communicated with the last link of the society. He contributed in the efforts for their development. He informed that the work of treatment of sickle cell anaemia is being done in mission mode by the state government in all 89 tribal-dominated blocks of the state. The health department has tied up with the National Tribal Health Research Institute for training of health workers, ANMs, CHOs and ASHA workers. He informed that the work of checking 5 lakh 60 thousand population of the target class in Jhabua and Alirajpur pilot districts has been completed. Referring to the efforts of the state government regarding sickle cell disease, he said that the portal created for the health records of sickle cell victims started on World Sickle Cell Day has been adopted by the Central government.

Congratulating the Governor on the completion of one year’s tenure, Tribal Cell President Shri Deepak Khandekar highlighted the outline of the workshop. He said that the workshop is an initiative to connect the higher education world in tribal welfare efforts. Efforts are made to involve successful talented persons, businessmen of tribal community in tribal development efforts. New dimensions of development should be established with the involvement of everyone. Priyanka Das, Managing Director, National Health Mission, through a power point presentation, gave information about the nature and need of management of sickle cell anaemia disease, role of universities in public awareness and the efforts being made by the state government. She informed that toll-free helpline, pre-natal diagnostics, skill development training for newborn screening and laboratory development are being done along with sickle cell portal. She expected universities to cooperate in community-level contact, coordination with field workers, awareness activities and lifestyle counselling.