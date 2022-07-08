CM Shivraj Chouhan casts vote with family in home village Jait

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exercises franchise with family at the polling centre of home village Jait for the three-tier Panchayat elections.

It is worth mentioning that the Panchayat of village Jait is Samras Panchayat. All the panchs and sarpanch of this panchayat have been elected unopposed. The election of member of Budhni Janpad Panchayat from ward number-13 in village Jait has also been held unopposed. Today, voting was held only for the election of the candidate of ward number-14 of the district panchayat. CM Shri Chouhan cast vote with the family only for the election of District Panchayat member.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to all the voters to vote with awareness. During this, he said that voting is the biggest contribution in the tradition of democracy. Appealing to all the voters to vote with great enthusiasm, CM Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked everyone to be a partner in the development of their respective cities and bodies.