From Bollywood to Bustling Metropolis: IndiGo Launches Mumbai-Jakarta Direct Flights

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, has announced Jakarta as its 28th international destination, effective August 07, 2023. IndiGo will be the first airline to directly connect Mumbai with Jakarta. The exclusive daily flights between Jakarta-Mumbai are now open for booking. These flights will reduce the travel time to Jakarta significantly and have been introduced keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are excited to unveil Jakarta amongst our newest destinations within our expanding international network. As India and Indonesia look at strengthening bilateral ties and increasing direct connectivity, the opening of this new route will enable easy access and promotion of trade and tourism across the two nations. Jakarta is the capital and the largest city in southeast Asia, while Indonesia remains one of the favorite leisure destinations for Indian tourists for its pristine beaches and a galore of culture and tradition. Introducing new flights connecting people and their aspirations, IndiGo will continue to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

Mr. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, said “Indian tourists are one of the top 5 foreign tourists visiting Indonesia. Hence, we are grateful and delighted to welcome IndiGo direct flight from Mumbai to Jakarta. We sincerely hope that more Indian tourists will enjoy various destinations in Wonderful Indonesia. This milestone will also contribute greatly to achieving our target of 8.5 million foreign tourist visits to Indonesia.”

Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, is a bustling metropolis that attracts numerous tourists from around the world. As one of the most populous cities in the world, Jakarta offers a unique blend of rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant urban life. Monas, The Merdeka Palace, The National Museum, Istiqlal Mosque, The Jakarta Cathedral, and Monument Selamat Datang are all notable sites in Jakarta. Other popular attractions include Sea World Ancol, Taman Impian Jaya Ancol, Dunia Fantasi, Ragunan Zoo, Grand Indonesia, and Plaza Indonesia. The city is also well known for its employment and business prospects, as well as the ability to provide a good standard of living. The most famous industry in Jakarta is the service sector, particularly in finance and banking. As the economic and financial hub of Indonesia, Jakarta houses the headquarters of numerous national and international banks, financial institutions, and multinational corporations. Travellers can also explore Bali and five super-priority destinations namely Borobudur Temple, Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo and Likupang.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s international connectivity.