Fourth Y20 consultation meeting to be held in Pune on the 11th of March 2023 at the Symbiosis International University

The fourth Y20 consultation meeting will be held in Pune on the 11th of March 2023 at the Symbiosis International University (SIU), Lavale in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur will be the Chief Guest for the inauguration ceremony. Dr. Sundeep Waslekar, President, Strategic Foresight Group will be the Keynote Speaker. The inaugural ceremony will take place on Saturday, 11th March 2023 at 11:45AM.

Youth 20 (Y20) is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other. The theme for the fourth Y20 Consultation is ‘Peace building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War- the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The 6 Sub themes of the seminar are (i) ‘Vikas politics’ in India as an enabler in conflict resolution, (ii) Climate Action, (iii) Gender related conflict and reforms, (iv) Education, (v) Legal Reforms needed for Social Change and (vi) Future of work. The speakers for this Consultation are international and national youth who have done exemplary work in the field of gender equity, human rights advocacy, representation on the UNESCO SDG4 Youth Network for transforming education, youth dedicated to building communities through democratic leadership and legal reforms towards peace building. The audience at the Consultation meeting shall comprise young delegates, winners from competitions, invitees and students from India and G20 countries. Through these deliberations it is hoped to inspire young minds and foster international cooperation and understanding.

Apart from the main event, various other activities such as a cultural program hosted by Indian and international students, activities by local artists, display of products by local NGOs and a model village to showcase Indian handicrafts will be hosted on 10th March at the SIU, Lavale.

On the side-lines of the consultation meeting and with an endeavour to celebrate the spirit of International Women’s Day, a workshop on Mobile Filmmaking is being organised by a collaboration between Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication, Press Information Bureau, Mumbai, and National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. The two-day workshop will be held on the 9th and 10th of March 2023 at the Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication, Lavale. K. Shridhar Iyengar, Director, National Film Development Corporation, along with his team of experts from National Film Development Corporation will mentor twenty-five women between the age group of 18-35 in the workshop. These young women belong to rural areas around Pune adopted by Symbiosis International University under its outreach program.

Other build up events like Poster Competitions, Essay Competition, Poetry Competition, Photography Competition, Debate Competition, MUN Competition on topics of Women empowerment, Disaster and Crisis management, Green Development and Climate have been conducted in the run up to the consultation meeting with participation from diverse groups of young persons.

Y20 encourages youth as future leaders to raise awareness of global issues, exchange ideas, argue, negotiate, and reach consensus. The G20 rotating presidency bears the responsibility of hosting the youth summit, which usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals. It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth. The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures to the youth across the globe. Find out more about the Y20 during India’s presidency here.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development. You learn more about G20 by clicking here.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on 1st of December this year from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023. A nation deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, India’s G20 Presidency would be a watershed moment in her history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the wellbeing of all, and in doing so, manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘World is One Family’.