India Bags Golden & Silver Star at The International ‘Golden City Gate Tourism Awards 2023 at ITB, Berlin 2023

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India , has bagged Golden & Silver Star at The International ‘Golden City Gate Tourism Awards 2023’ in ‘TV/Cinema Commercials International and Country International’ Category at ITB, Berlin 2023.

The awards were received by Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary (Tourism) Government of India on 08th March 2023 at ITB, Berlin being held from the 7th to 9h March 2023.

The Golden City Gate Tourism Multi-media Awards are given annually in various categories related to the Tourism and Hospitality sectors. The ‘Golden City Gate’ is a creative multi-media international competition for countries, cities, regions and hotels. The entries received for the awards are judged by an international jury comprising film and tourism experts. The annual award ceremony takes place at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading tourism trade show.

The Promotional films / television commercials received the awards were produced by the Ministry as part of its Post Covid Promotional Global Campaign on India reopening. Ministry of Tourism has developed the new Incredible India brand films for welcoming of foreign tourists to the country after the pandemic. These brand films have been widely circulated within the domestic and international travel industry for wider usage in for promotional and marketing purposes.

The films were also widely promoted through the soical media handles of the Ministry which have been very well received the world over. The commercials have been produced in English with voice overs in 9 international languages, viz. German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Arabic.