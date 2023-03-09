PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3rd Session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction on 10th March, the sessions are based on “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 10th March, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The main theme of the 3rd session of this Platform is “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate”.

During the event, Prime Minister will facilitate awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. The winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction .

NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the Government of India to facilitate dialogue, sharing experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research & explore opportunities in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction.